Periods of showers, thunderstorms Thursday to Saturday

Periodic chances of showers and thunderstorms will be likely from Thursday to Saturday with the potential for locally heavy rainfall.

Humidity will start to increase Thursday as moisture arrives which will provide fuel for showers and thunderstorms. A frontal boundary will move into the area Thursday morning as a wave of energy passes through leading to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The boundary will wobble around during the day on Thursday leading to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Additional moisture will increase heading into Friday leading to more occasional showers and thunderstorms with the potential of some heavier downpours. A cold front will clear the area on Saturday, but not with the chance of rain continuing into the start of the weekend.

Rainfall amounts of 1.00″ to 2.00″ is likely for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible if and where any stronger thunderstorms develop.

The severe threat is low for Thursday and Friday with much of the area in a Level 1 (of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms from the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and small hail would be the main threats if any stronger thunderstorms develop.

Temperatures will hover around average with afternoon highs near or in the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday with upper 70s likely on Saturday.