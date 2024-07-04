Periods of showers, thunderstorms through weekend

An active weather pattern will lead to periods of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend although there will be plenty of dry time in between.

A slow moving system will meander across the area heading into Friday leading to chances of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on and off throughout the day.

Another system will move in on its heels with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely late in the day and evening on Saturday. The system will still be close to the area on Sunday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The entire weekend will not be a complete washout, but anyone with outdoor plans should keep an eye on the local radar and latest forecast.

Heavy rainfall is not expected as the deeper moisture will be well south of the area. The rain will be more of a nuisance than anything else.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to be near 70° with some places possibly not getting out of the 60s. Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will generally be in the 70s.