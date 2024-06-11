Periods of showers, thunderstorms through Wednesday

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Wednesday.

A warm front will lift north through the area Tuesday morning leading to some light showers. They’ll be around through about lunchtime. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon and early evening as a cold front sweeps through. A strong storm is possible with hail and wind as the main threat.

A stronger system will arrive on Wednesday leading to showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible with hail and wind as the main threats. However, where any thunderstorms initially develop, could pose an isolated tornado threat. There is still uncertainty on the exact timing, but strong thunderstorms will be possible anywhere in the 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM timeframe. Any thunderstorms also have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall.

A spotty shower is possible on Thursday with most areas staying dry which will carry over into the weekend before showers and few thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will hover around 80° for highs on Tuesday, mid-80s on Wednesday, and upper 70s to lower 80s the rest of the week.