Periods of showers, thunderstorms through the weekend

The weekend ahead will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms, but there will also be plenty of dry time in-between.

A few showers are possible Friday morning as a cold front approaches, however the better chance will be Friday afternoon and evening with showers and a few thunderstorms becoming more likely late in the night into Saturday morning.

There is the potential for heavy rainfall near where the front slows down. It appears areas near and northwest of a line from Albert Lea to Eau Claire may receive 1-3″ of rain by Saturday morning with amounts tapering off east and west. However, a shift east or further northwest can’t be ruled out.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning with isolated chances during the afternoon.

Sunday will be a mostly dry day, however a spotty shower or thunderstorm may pop as the frontal boundary will still be close by.

Showers and thunderstorms once again will become more likely Sunday night into Monday as another system slides through.