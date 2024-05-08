Periods of showers, thunderstorms through the end of the week

An active weather pattern will persist through the rest of the week with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with showers and thunderstorms developing late afternoon into the evening especially west of I-35 in southern Minnesota and south of I-90 in north Iowa.

There is also the potential of a strong-to-severe thunderstorm in the 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM timeframe with hail and gusty winds as the main threats. There is also a non-zero low-end isolated tornado threat.

Showers and thunderstorms will push further north into southeast Minnesota through the night before ending Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall of 1-2″ is possible especially near and south of I-90.

Another system will drive a cold front through the area Friday afternoon and evening leading to the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. It’ll be cooler on Thursday with highs near 60°, however they return to near average on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.