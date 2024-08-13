Periods of showers, thunderstorms likely through the week’s second half

The weather pattern will flip to more of an unsettled and active one as periods of showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the second half of the week.

A storm system will approach with clouds on the increase Wednesday as moisture begins to surge northward from the Gulf of Mexico leading to showers and a few thunderstorms likely developing Wednesday night with heavier downpours possible. It’s possible a few may sneak into the area as early as late afternoon and evening.

Humidity will also increase as dew point temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s on Wednesday and to near 70° on Thursday.

The system will be near the area on Thursday continuing to lead to the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low and will be more likely across far southern Wisconsin and much of Illinois.

A few showers are possible on Friday as the system slowly meanders over the Great Lakes region wrapping around additional moisture.

Rainfall of 1-2″ is possible across most of the area with higher amounts possible especially if and where any thunderstorms develop and track.

The system exits the area by Friday night with any lingering showers ending setting up a sunny and pleasant weekend.