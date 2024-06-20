Periods of showers, thunderstorms into the weekend

The active weather pattern rolls on with periods of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days as the weekend approaches.

A few spotty, isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon until about sunset with most areas staying dry.

Another system approaches on Friday with showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning hours which may produce some locally heavy rainfall. There will likely be a lull or break with scattered chances through Friday afternoon before another round arrives late Friday night into Saturday morning with heavy rainfall again possible.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Saturday morning into the afternoon before another round possible during the afternoon and evening. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm is possible, but it depends on how quickly the atmosphere can recharge after the morning round.

Finally, any rain will come to end by Saturday evening with dry weather expected on Sunday into early next week.