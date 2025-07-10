Periods of showers, thunderstorms into Saturday followed by quiet, less humid weather

The active weather pattern will roll on into the early portions of the upcoming weekend with occasional bouts of showers and thunderstorms followed by quiet and less humid weather.

A boundary is expected to be draped across the area near the Minnesota and Iowa state line heading into Friday morning which will provide the focus of showers and thunderstorms where some heavier rains are possible. This boundary will wobble around with additional showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon before a cold front passes through during the evening leading to the chance of more showers and thunderstorms.

A strong thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening on Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end, Level 1 (of 5) risk for the potential of severe weather across the entire Weather First area.

Additional energy will pass through on Saturday which will again lead to the chance of showers and possible thunderstorms especially during the morning with dry weather expected for most of Saturday and all of Sunday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to vary locally with some place seeing as little as 0.50″ while others may see around 2.00″ or more especially where any heavier thunderstorms develop and track.

The weekend will start with temperatures a bit below average with Saturday afternoon highs in the upper 70s to 80°. The humidity will lower through the day with Sunday much more comfortable. Temperatures will return to near or slightly above average on Sunday afternoon with highs around the lower 80s.