Periods of showers, t-storms with heavy rainfall through Thursday

An active pattern continues to evolve across the region as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Thursday with bouts of heavy rainfall likely at times.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday, however it won’t rain all day. The higher chance for rain will be near and south of I-90 as a stationary boundary lays out across North and Northeast Iowa.

The boundary will lift back north into Minnesota on Wednesday and Thursday with multiple waves of energy moving through interacting with the boundary leading to showers and thunderstorms. High moisture levels will lead to heavy rains with some localized flooding and flash flooding possible.

The boundary slips south on Friday with dry weather expected heading into the weekend with another system bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be around the middle-to-upper 70s from Tuesday through Thursday with lower 80s likely on Friday.

Summer heat and humidity return for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to 90° on Saturday with middle 80s likely on Sunday.