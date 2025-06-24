Periods of heavy rain, thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday

The active, June weather pattern continues this week with showers and thunderstorms becoming a lot more common for the next couple of days.

Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning will remain quiet, for the most part. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, but widespread rain is not likely until Wednesday morning.

There are still uncertainties on the tracks of multiple rounds of thunderstorms that will form Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, another 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated higher totals looks to be a possibility for southern Minnesota and north Iowa between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening.

The first complex of thunderstorms to move through the area will do so beginning Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms with areas of heavy rain are likely.

A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out Wednesday afternoon to evening, but our number one concern is with heavy rain. With that said, the higher probability for a severe storm or two is Wednesday afternoon to early evening. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

Another round of thunderstorms is likely early Thursday morning into the afternoon. There are bigger uncertainties with this round as it will be affected by what happens Wednesday. However, continued, heavy rain will pose a risk for localized flooding and possibly some flash flooding on streams and rivers that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms.

Looking farther ahead, Friday through Saturday look to be more quiet and warmer. By Saturday afternoon, highs will climb to the upper 80s. Thunderstorms return Sunday.