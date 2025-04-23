Periodic showers and storms Wednesday through Friday morning

An active, spring weather pattern continues with multiple opportunities for showers and a few thunderstorms through the rest of this week.

Wednesday will be the warmer day followed by a few cooler, yet still comfortable days from Thursday through Saturday. Cooler is all relative, as highs drop back to the 50s to lower 60s into the weekend.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but it’s not going to be an all-day rain. Same goes for Thursday into Friday. There are some relatively weak waves of low pressure moving our way. Combined with surface fronts providing focus, there will likely be occasional showers and thunderstorms. At this time, none of these are looking to produce severe weather, but some good downpours are likely.