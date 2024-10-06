Patchy frost possible Sunday Night, seasonable Monday

Much cooler air has arrived across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with high temperatures only making it into the low to mid 60F’s across the area. Winds are still quite gusty out of the NW, which means even cooler air is on the way for tonight.

Skies will be clear, winds will decrease significantly, and temperatures drop quite a bit after the sun sets. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 30F’s for a majority of the Weather First area. While frost advisories will remain across the Wisconsin border tonight, patchy frost will be possible across the area by early Monday morning. With that said, covering those sensitive plants tonight is going to be a good idea!

Monday morning will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the upper 30F’s to lower 40F’s after sunrise, with clouds beginning to increase from the northwest. Temperatures warm into the mid 60F’s across the Minnesota side of the Weather First area, with upper 60F’s and a few 70F’s on the northern Iowa side.

High level cirrus clouds will increase in coverage by mid morning, but no rain is expected through the day Monday. There will still be a fair amount of sun, and even more notable, lighter winds! Monday is shaping up to be another beautiful early October day across the area!