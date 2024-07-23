Patchy fog early Wednesday, sunny and warmer to end the week

An isolated shower is possible Tuesday evening, otherwise we’re in for a more quiet stretch starting Tuesday night, lasting the rest of this week. Patchy fog will develop early Wednesday morning and should lift by 9am to 10am.

Winds will remain light through Wednesday, around 5 mph out of the northeast. Clouds will linger through much of Wednesday, but there will also be a fair amount of sunshine peeking through the clouds.

A quiet weather pattern will persist through the rest of this week with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.

Sunny skies and a breeze will be the staple of our weather diet through the end of the week into this weekend. Winds will pick up more going into the weekend, and highs will return to the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Thunderstorm chances return early next week.