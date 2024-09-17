The Weather First area will be treated to a partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday night.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun and casts a shadow on the moon.

The partial eclipse will begin around 9:12 PM with it peaking around 9:45 PM and ending around 10:15 PM. According to NASA, only the top 8 percent of the moon will be in full shadow.

A Super Harvest Moon will also take place on Tuesday night.

A Harvest Moon is the name of the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox, which is this Sunday.

It’s also a Supermoon, which means the moon will be slightly closer to the Earth than usual making it about 5 percent bigger and 13 percent brighter than usual.

Viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be ideal with mainly clear skies expected and temperatures in the 70s.