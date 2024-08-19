Overall a quiet week ahead, but a few showers may sneak in late Tuesday to early Wednesday

High pressure has a solid grip on the weather over the upper Midwest Monday, keeping skies sunny and temperatures comfortably warm.

There will be a slight increase in clouds through Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It’s not out of the question we may see a few showers Tuesday afternoon to evening. The best chance for any rain is closer to I-35 in both Minnesota and Iowa.

Despite an increase in clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, there will still be ample sunshine through much of this week.

High temperatures will remain in the mid-70s for the majority of this week, but a ridge building overhead will increase warmth late this week into the weekend. Highs return to the mid-80s Saturday and will be nudging 90 degrees Sunday and Monday.

As the Minnesota State Fair gets underway later this week, it’s no surprise that warmer weather will be upon us soon.