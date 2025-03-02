Out with February, in with March

Well, if you are a fan of spring, today is a happy day for you….IT’S MARCH!!!!

We see many milestones toward warmer weather this month…typically. March 1st is the first day of Meteorological Spring, Daylight Savings is March 9th (hello 7PM sunsets!) and Astronomical Spring begins March 20th!

In terms of actual temperature milestones, we see plenty in March. The average high for March 1st is 32F, before climbing well above freezing by the middle of the month. By the end of March, the average high nears 50F!

The average low, however, stays below the freezing mark every night through the entire month, which serves as a remainder that we still tend to see a fair deal of winter.

Regarding precipitation, we start to see more rain, with the average rainfall total coming in at 2.02″, and the average snowfall coming in at 8.6″. Yes…we still typically see PLENTY of snow in March!

But what about snow this past February? If it seemed like we didn’t see much, you certainly are not wrong. Rochester only saw 5.3″ of snow, which is about half of the snow the city typically receives in any given February. So yes, it was a dry month.

Temperature wise, we were a bit behind the curve as well, and to many, this probably does not come as a shock. We had 7 days where temperatures fell below 0F, when the average is 6 days for February. Our average high for the month was 28.8F, which is 3.7F colder than the average.

Our average temperature for February overall was 16F, which falls below the long term average of 18.7F. The coldest February since 2021!

Speaking of coldest, the coldest temperature in Rochester was -19F on February 18th, tying the old record low for that date set back in 2006. The warmest day was February 24th, coming in at 50F. What a swing!

Overall, February was a drier and colder month, relative to normal. We tend to see more precipitation and warmer temperatures in March, but only time will tell what the next month brings!