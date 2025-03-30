Our soggy weekend continues, turning messy Sunday

We have a rather complicated forecast for tonight and Sunday, with periods of rain likely through Sunday morning, then a transition to a wintry mix and snow Sunday afternoon.

Radar trends suggest rain will not be as widespread as previously anticipated. Most of the widespread precipitation has been missing our area to the north today, and this trend is likely to continue into tonight. However, southward development of showers, and even a few thunderstorms, is still on the itinerary for us later this evening, so you will want the umbrella if heading out!

Now, for where things become complicated. Rainfall across the area this evening, as well as loss of daytime heat, will cause temperatures to drop very near the freezing mark. While freezing rain is not explicitly in the forecast, temperatures at the surface are far to close to freezing for there not to be a mention of freezing rain potential tonight.

Again though, this is not a guarantee, as precipitation will hopefully remain in the form of rain through the overnight hours.

Rain, more scattered in nature, continues into Sunday morning. More widespread precipitation will likely fill in across the region late tomorrow morning, into the afternoon, with falling temperatures. This will result in a transition from rain to snow between 2PM to 5PM or so. Precipitation after 5PM will likely be all snow.

As far as ice accumulation goes, it is truly difficult to determine how much ice would accumulate tonight should freezing rain take place. Roads will become slick, regardless, so be cautious when heading out the door Sunday morning! Additional ice accumulation may take place briefly between 2:00-5:00PM Sunday, so this is another time frame to be on the cautious side.

Snow accumulations may also make for slick travel conditions on the roads. Most locations will see a dusting to 2″, with the highest totals east of I-35. Again, this may lead to slick travel conditions Sunday late afternoon and into the evening, so remember to take it slow out there!

Precipitation will exit the area Sunday evening, giving way to cloudy skies for Sunday night.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the lower to mid 30F’s, with highs on Sunday in the mid 30F’s across the area. It will also be a bit breezy, with northerly winds between 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.