Our active weather pattern continues, warmer temperatures return Tuesday

Happy Monday everyone!

It has been a beautiful afternoon, with morning cloud cover giving way to harmless, fluffy, stratocumulus clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50F’s across most of the area!

We go into tonight with a clear sky, but clouds will be on the increase overnight. A cold front approaches the area very early Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with it. No severe weather is anticipated, but there could be some rumbles tonight.

Shower and thunderstorm activity clears the area during the morning commute, giving way to clearing skies and plenty of sun during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60F’s across the region.

Even warmer temperatures arrive for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60F’s to lower 70F’s. A frontal boundary will be lingering nearby, with instability building across the area as well. There is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night through Wednesday, but odds are on the lower end at this time.

Rain becomes more widespread heading into Thursday as a cold front passes through the area. Temperatures will be slightly cooler given the cloud cover and widespread showers likely, with highs in the mid 60F’s for most.

Rain lingers into Friday morning, with conditions drying out during the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler once again, near 60F across the region. We go into the weekend dry, with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, and highs once again near 60F.

Yet another storm system approaches the area Sunday into next Monday, bringing a chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Highs will be warmer going into early next week, with highs in the low to mid 60F’s Sunday, and near 70F next Monday.

While the forecast looks active the next several days, there will still be plenty of dry time to enjoy the warmer temperatures!