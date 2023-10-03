One more warm day before gradual cooldown

The late season warmth is about to run out of steam as the weather pattern will undergo some changes leading to a big cooldown by the end of the week.

Tuesday will be another warm and breezy day. Clouds will build throughout the day and winds will increase as well. Occasional gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. High temperatures once again will be in the mid-to-upper 80s for most locations.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday leading to the chance for some widely scattered showers. However, any rain won’t be much and some locations may not get anything at all.

Skies will turn partly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures cool off a bit more on Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. It’ll be another breezy day with a west wind gusting at times to 30 mph.

Another cold front will pass through on Friday which will bring in a shot of chilly air along with the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs on Friday will only manage the low 50s. A blustery northwest wind may make it feel even cooler.

The weekend will be cool. Highs in the 50s expected on Saturday with temperatures near 60° on Sunday. Night lows will be in the 30s and 40s and there is even the possibility of frost on Saturday night.