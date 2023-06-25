From about midnight to 3 AM Sunday morning, there is one more round of storms that is expected that could bring some heavy downpours similar to those in northern Iowa earlier this evening.

While there is technically severe potential with some leftover energy and some lift from the incoming cold front, the rounds of storms from earlier in the day zapping away some energy will make it more difficult for this round to go severe. In addition, it will be taking place overnight when we lose more energy naturally.

This is also the last rain chance we have this weekend that could feature heavy downpours. Anything after the cold front comes through is expected to be much lighter.