One more mild day, then turning colder

The mild December air that has led to some very nice weather the last couple of days will be leaving as it’s back to reality as colder air arrives for the weekend.

High temperatures on Friday will be near or in the low 50s across the entire ABC 6 Weather First area. Clouds will build from an approaching storm system that will stay to the southeast. The wind will be out of the west/southwest continuing to bring in the mild air with gusts approaching 25 mph at times.

Colder air will arrive starting on Saturday and lingering into early next week as high temperatures return to near average in the low-to-mid 30s with night lows in the teens and 20s. However, more mild, Pacific air will return late next week with temperatures soaring back into the 40s for highs.

A system will slide through the upper Midwest on Saturday leading to the chance for light snow. However, little to no accumulation is expected.