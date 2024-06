Along with the potential for strong to severe storms on Tuesday, the heat index will be playing a role once again. Dew points will stay in the 70s throughout most of the day, allowing the heat index to get up into the 90s once again. It won’t be as hot as Father’s Day, but it is not going to be comfortable.

Any outdoor activities should be completed as early as possible with how warm we will get plus to avoid the risk for storms.