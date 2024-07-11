ON THIS DAY (July 11, 1981): Wettest 24-hour period on record in Rochester

Forty-three years ago, July 11, 1981, is a day that most remember in Rochester history as it was the wettest 24-hour period on record.

The National Weather Service at the Rochester airport measured a record 7.47″ of rain, and an unofficial amount of 11.04″ was measured seven miles west of the airport.

Heavy rain also fell over central Fillmore county, with 7.70″ falling at Preston on the Root River with 5.70″ inches falling in less than 2½ hours.

The South Branch Root River at Lanesboro had a peak stage of 13.48 feet.