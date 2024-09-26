On This Day in Weather History: Rochester records earliest measurable snow

Snow is September is very unusual and hard to come by, but it did happen 82 years ago on September 26, 1942, as an early season winter storm brought snow to much of the Upper Midwest.

A surface low pressure system moved southeast through southern Alberta and western North Dakota during the evening of September 24th and the early morning hours of September 25th. This low then moved east southeast across southern North Dakota and northeast South Dakota during the late morning and afternoon of the 25th.

During the late evening of the 25th and early morning hours of the 26th, the surface low continued to move east southeast across southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin.

On the 25th and 26th, a destructive sleet, snow, and windstorm in west-central counties caused damage to overhead wire systems. Also, there was damage to trees and shrubbery from the weight of moist snow. The snowfall was the heaviest ever experienced so early in the season. The snow fell across most of the state, and new records for September snowfall were established at all southern stations and at some northern stations.

In Winona and along the river the snow melted rapidly on the pavement. At both Lewiston and St. Charles, the snow was three inches deep on the lawns.

Storm damage also crippled wire service mounted in Minnesota through the morning hours of the 26th.

Mankato reported 2 inches of wet snow. This downed many telephone wires, and tree branches broke under the weight of snow which brought down even more wires.

Fairmont reported crop damage to soy and lima beans. In addition, there were many wires down.

Albert Lea reported 2 inches of snow. This caused damage to the potato and onion crops along with much wire damage.

Austin reported 4 inches of snow. This brought down some power and telephone lines. Telephone service between Rochester and Minneapolis was out during the morning of the 26th.

Minneapolis and St. Paul had slippery snow-covered streets. Several Friday night (September 25th) football games across the state were cancelled.

In Iowa, snow fell over most of the state, but as temperatures were slightly above freezing at the surface, much of it melted as it fell. However, in a large section of north-central Iowa a considerable portion accumulated on the ground. Four inches of snow were reported at Forest City, Mason City, and Allison.

The snow bent down soybeans, making combining difficult. Most trees still retained their summer foliage so that the snow flakes clung to the leaves instead of sifting down through the branches, especially at Forest City, Centerville, Millerton, and Mason City. At Cresco the weight of the snow caused a large tree to fall across Highway 9 and two men from Calmar, Iowa were killed when their tuck hit the fallen trunk. There was some damage to light and communication wires, especially in the vicinity of Estherville and Mason City.

Credit: National Weather Service La Crosse Credit: National Weather Service La Crosse