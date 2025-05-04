Omega Blocks, Rex Blocks, Oh My!

We have a VERY quiet stretch of weather ahead of us, that started today across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Temperatures will also be on the warm side relative to average this time of year across the region. This period of warmer and quiet weather is thanks to two meteorological phenomena…an Omega Block, and a Rex Block.

An Omega Block is a ridge of high pressure, with an upper level area of low pressure upstream and downstream of the high, preventing it from advancing east.

A Rex Block is a ridge of high pressure that sits atop an upper level low pressure system, which also stunts any eastward progression of both the high and low pressure. Both will lead to the same type of weather locally!

The Omega Block has already set itself up across the Central and Western United States as of today. Upper level low pressure will be parked over Indiana until Wednesday, keeping the high pressure stationed across the Northern Plains until that time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70F’s Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70F’s Tuesday as a result!

By midweek, the Omega Block breaks down, with both upper level lows finally able to advance east. The western upper level low will track slowly eastward well to our south, with a cold front sagging southward out of Canada later Wednesday. This will result in high temperatures several degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 60F’s through Thursday.

High pressure builds to our northwest, and settles into our area, through next weekend. Meanwhile, upper level low pressure will be trapped below the high pressure system to our south, forming a Rex Block. This, like the Omega Block, will prevent much progression of atmospheric waves downstream, and will keep our weather rather stagnant.

Sunshine continues through next weekend, as a result, with high temperatures gradually warming into the low to mid 70F’s by next Saturday.