October starts warm

A summerlike pattern will take hold heading into the weekend which will carry over into the first week of October.

An upper-level ridge will develop across the Midwest and Great Lakes region sending a push of warmer air into the area as the jet stream sets up to the north.

The result, warmer than normal temperatures for October. High temperatures, on average, are normally in the mid-to-upper 60s, however we’re expecting temperatures to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s through at least Tuesday.

A pattern shift will result in temperatures cooling off by mid-to-late week, however still remain above normal with highs in the 60s and 70s. The cool down may come with a chance for showers and unsettled weather with details to be ironed out when we get closer.