Occasional thunderstorms remain possible through the weekend

We caught a nice break from stormy weather Friday, and there will be plenty of downtime from thunderstorms this weekend. However, there will still be a few thunderstorms moving through southern Minnesota and north Iowa this weekend, some may be strong with heavy rain and damaging winds.

We’re still in an active, June pattern and there will be plenty of humid air and numerous boundaries across the region which provide the focus for thunderstorm development. Some of these rounds of thunderstorms will develop well to our west and will move through the ABC 6 area.

For the very latest radar picture, check out our interactive radar page. Whenever there are any watches or warnings, we’ll have those right at the top of our website, and you can download the ABC 6 app for additional information as well.