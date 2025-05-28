Occasional showers Wednesday with a few possible Thursday followed by taste of summer

A storm system meandering across the region on Wednesday will lead to occasional showers with a few here and there likely Thursday followed by a surge of summer warmth heading into the weekend.

Moisture and energy rotating around a storm system sliding through the Upper Midwest will keep occasional showers in the forecast on Wednesday. There will be some dry time so it won’t be an all-day rain. The rain and clouds overhead will once again lead to a cooler than average day with high temperatures around the middle 60s.

The bulk of the system will be east of the area on Thursday, however some energy still rotating through the region combined with daytime instability should be enough to pop a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. It’ll be a warmer day too with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The summer warmth kicks in on Friday and will carry over through the weekend into next week. High temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be near or in the lower 80s with middle 80s likely on Monday and Tuesday. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

As far as additional rain chances, a frontal boundary draped near the area may be enough to pop a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but chances at this point remain low-end. More are possible by the middle of next week, but uncertainty is high given it’s still over one week away. Stay tuned.