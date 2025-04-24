Occasional showers Wednesday night-Thursday, more widespread rain late Thursday into Friday morning

The active weather pattern continues for us through the rest of this week. There have been a few thunderstorms in north Iowa Wednesday evening. Additional development may occur overnight in pockets of southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

While a few showers are possible Thursday morning to early afternoon, rain will become more widespread late Thursday into Friday morning. Amounts of rain will vary from 0.25″ to 1.50″ depending on where some of the thunderstorms develop late Thursday.

Cooler air is going to settle in for Thursday through Friday, at least in comparison to Wednesday highs in the low-70s. With that said, it’s going to remain comfortably mild for late April.