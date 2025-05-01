Occasional showers Thursday followed by cooler Friday with warmer weekend ahead

Occasional showers are expected on Thursday along with plenty of clouds with a cold front passing through that’ll bring cooler weather for Friday, but warmer weather returns for the weekend ahead.

A few showers will be possible during the Thursday morning hours as a storm system lifts northeast towards the Great Lakes region. There’ll likely be a break during most of the afternoon before a cold front slides through from west-to-east sometime after 6:00 PM leading to another chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm for some. It’ll be a cloudy day with afternoon high temperatures near or in the lower 60s.

Showers will gradually come to an end by late evening with a few possibly lingering overnight. Clouds will remain intact for much of Friday with cooler air settling in behind Thursday night’s cold front. High temperatures will only manage the middle 50s.

Clouds will decrease heading into the weekend with mostly sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s with Sunday’s highs near 70°.

The warmth continues through much of next week with high temperatures generally around or in the lower 70s. Rain chances are looking slim to none at this point.