Occasional showers Thursday, cooler through Friday with warming into weekend

A storm system will sweep through the area on Thursday leading to occasional showers with cooler temperature expected to last through the end of the week with warmer weather returning over the weekend.

A few showers will be possible Thursday morning with rain becoming more likely by mid-to-late afternoon. Rain, and possibly some thunderstorms, will continue through much of Thursday night before wrapping up by early Friday morning.

Total rain amounts will vary from location-to-location with much of the area likely receiving around 0.50″ to 1.25″. Some places could see more with some localized flooding possible.

Temperatures will likely range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s on Thursday and middle-to-upper 50s on Friday.

Sunshine will return on Saturday along with warmer temperatures as highs push into the lower 60s.

Moisture arrives on Sunday ahead of a warm front that may pop some showers and isolated thunderstorms. It’ll be a warmer day with high temperatures likely around the middle 60s.

A surge of warm, moist are pushes in on Monday with high temperatures likely reaching the middle-to-upper 70s. Instability and energy will increase during the afternoon and evening leading to the potential of severe weather. There is still some uncertainty on specific details, but it’s a day to stay updated on.

Temperatures cool off into the 60s the rest of the week.