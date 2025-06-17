Occasional showers, thunderstorms through Wednesday, heating up this coming weekend

While many of us in southern Minnesota have been enjoying sunshine Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms have been moving through parts of north Iowa. An active weather pattern will continue through Wednesday with occasional showers and thunderstorms. On the other hand, there will be plenty of down time between rounds of rain.

Thunderstorm activity late Tuesday and again Wednesday will have periods of heavy rain, otherwise the chance of severe storms remains low. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm through Wednesday before gradually warming up into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will remain sunny and quiet across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

A front will move through the area Friday, bringing the chance of brief showers and thunderstorms during the daytime. Rain may be briefly heavy, but will only last for a short time.

This weekend will be considerably warmer with high temperatures up to around 90 degrees. This will also come with a heavier dose of humid air. Heat index readings will reach the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

The atmosphere will remain capped this coming weekend, meaning little to no chance of rain. An active pattern kicks back into gear early next week with more frequent thunderstorms through much of next week.