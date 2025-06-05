Occasional showers through the weekend with near or slightly below average temperatures

An active weather pattern will setup beginning on Friday which will last into Monday bringing several chances for rain along with near to slightly below average temperatures.

Clouds will increase through the day on Thursday as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching system. Any rain will likely hold off until late Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to be around the upper 70s for afternoon highs.

A few widely scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening before another wave arrives on Saturday leading to the chance of additional showers.

A stronger system looks to setup and meander across the Great Lakes region over the weekend into Monday. It’ll send a cold front through Saturday night leading to a chance of showers and some thunderstorms. The system will slowly pivot over the region Sunday and Monday leading to occasional showers.

Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below average through the weekend with highs mainly in the lower 70s and they may not get out of the 60s on Monday. Night lows will be cool in the 50s.

Warmer weather is set to arrive by the middle-to-late- portions of next as temperatures get back to near or in the lower 80s.