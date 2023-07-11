Occasional showers, storms beats no rain chance at all

There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms developing tonight into Wednesday morning. It looks like a few of us may miss out on the heaviest rain, but “some” rain is better than no rain at all. Although it’s noted that some locations have frequently and repeatedly missed out on rain while others have enjoyed some good, solid downpours. Some of those showers are going to linger Wednesday morning, maybe even into the early afternoon, before clouds decrease and temperatures recover to the mid-upper 70s.

Some very isolated shower activity is expected Thursday, meaning most of us will not receive rain but a few, lucky folks will get a downpour. A better chance at scattered showers and storms will return Friday. So at least we’ve got a few periods of rain just about every day the rest of this week. It won’t pull us out of the drought, but any little bit helps.

The weekend is looking warm and quiet from today’s perspective. Temperatures look to remain seasonable with a fair amount of sunshine.