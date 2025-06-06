Occasional showers with seasonal temperatures through the weekend, summer warmth next week

A somewhat of an active weather pattern will setup over the weekend leading to occasional showers and a few thunderstorms along with seasonal temperatures for early June.

A few light showers will be likely Friday morning with additional spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to push to near or in the lower 70s.

The weekend starts with the chance of a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures around the lower 70s.

A cold front will pass through late overnight Saturday into Sunday morning bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. The front will be tied to a larger storm complex that will sit and spin over the Upper Midwest bringing occasional showers to the area Sunday and Monday before dry weather returns on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 70s with much cooler highs in the middle-to-upper- 60s likely on Monday.

Summer warmth returns by the middle-to-late- portion of next week with highs in the middle 70s on Tuesday and near or in the lower 80s the rest of the week. Night lows will be in the 50s and 60s.