Occasional showers likely through Tuesday followed by dry, pleasant weather

The first part of the week will be rather soggy as a slow-moving storm system will bring multiple round of rain through Tuesday before dry and pleasant weather is expected during the second half of the week.

Showers will be likely through much of the morning along with some locally dense fog as a warm front lifts north and a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front may also pop a few spotty afternoon showers as it sweeps through.

The bulk of Monday afternoon and evening is expected to be dry as a another system arrives overnight into Tuesday leading to additional showers. Expect showers to taper off by mid-to-late afternoon on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs before cooler air arrives on Tuesday with highs not expected to get out of the 40s for most.

Dry and more seasonal weather is expected the rest of the week with high temperatures around the middle 50s and night lows in the 30s.

Rain chances increase this weekend as a couple more systems look to sweep through, however the timing is still uncertain and will get better resolved as it approaches.