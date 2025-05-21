Occasional showers, cool Wednesday with dry, warmer weather into the holiday weekend

A storm system will continue to impact the Weather First area through Wednesday leading to cool temperatures and occasional light showers before dry and warmer weather arrives for the Memorial Day weekend.

A slow-moving system will continue to churn across the Midwest on Wednesday. Moisture and energy pinwheeling around this system will be enough to keep occasional showers or light drizzle around through much of the day before it all ends late Wednesday night as the system gets pushed southeast of the area. Temperatures will continue to be cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a light northeast wind.

Dry weather arrives on Thursday along with warmer temperatures which will be the theme heading into the weekend.

There will be some sunshine on both Thursday and Friday along with bouts of clouds. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 60s for afternoon highs.

Sunshine with bouts of clouds here and there are expected through the weekend. Temperatures will hover around the middle 60s for highs from Saturday through Memorial Day Monday.

A system looks to pass just south of the local area through the weekend, but it will have to be watched in case any northern shift ensues. Otherwise, the weekend is looking dry.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s next Tuesday with 70s returning the rest of the week.