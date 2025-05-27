Occasional showers continue through Wednesday and summer warmth returns late this week

A very slow-moving storm system will remain over the upper Midwest into Thursday. This will keep skies cloudy with occasional showers through Wednesday with the slight chance of a shower or two Thursday as the system finally begins to depart.

There won’t be any severe weather with this wave through Wednesday, but a small thunderstorm is possible here and there.

For the rest of Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures will remain below average yet comfortably mild with occasional rain and a cloudy sky. Clouds will finally begin to break Thursday.

Temperatures will get a subtle nudge upward Thursday with highs climbing back into the mid-70s, which is right on track for the end of May.

Summer warmth returns Friday and stick around for quite some time. Which isn’t much of a surprise for the beginning of June. Highs will make it to the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday afternoon and wander around that mark through the entirety of next week.

At this time, no significant storm systems are headed our way.