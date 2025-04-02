Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday followed by a cooler, quiet Thursday

A large area of low pressure will continue to affect southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Wednesday. This time, there is more warm air drawn into the system and precipitation will be rain, and not snow.

There will be enough instability in the atmosphere along with a passing cold front for the potential of a few thunderstorms in the mix. The threat for severe weather looks to stay to our south and east, but there is the potential of a few thunderstorms producing small hail locally.

Behind a cold front, conditions begin to quiet down Wednesday night into Thursday. Cooler air behind the low will keep our highs in the 40s Thursday, but not too far off the mark for a typical, early April day.