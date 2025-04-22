Occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of this week

We’ve already had a few, good rounds of rainfall and there is more on the way from Wednesday through Friday as an active weather pattern continues. A front that’s stalled in central Iowa will be pushing back to the north late Wednesday and will be the focus for more showers and thunderstorms.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, mainly south of I-90. However, a few, stray showers are possible in any part of the Weather First area through Wednesday. Temperatures will still be running above average Wednesday afternoon with highs around 70 degrees.

More widespread rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a likelihood of showers and storms across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. Rain will linger through much of Thursday through Thursday night. This looks to be a more gentle, soaking rain although there may be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be kept in the mid-50s Thursday thanks to the clouds and rain.

A few showers may linger through Friday morning, but another shot of cooler, drier air will be pushing in Friday, keeping temperatures just below average with highs in the 50s.

We’ll dry out Saturday with a fair amount of sunshine and highs up to around 60 degrees. Warmer air moves into the region Sunday into next week, and along with it will come the chance of a few thunderstorms from Sunday through Tuesday.