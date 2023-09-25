Occasional rain through Wednesday, then warming up

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect us this Monday afternoon and evening, some with heavy rain but no severe storms are expected. There will be a few showers overnight into Tuesday morning, but the overall rain coverage and intensity will decrease. Temperatures tonight will run in the 50s for most of us as humid air and cloud cover remain, it’s not a huge change from daytime temperatures.

Showers will continue Thursday with a bit less rainfall intensity to them. This large, upper level storm system is going to start losing its grip on us Tuesday and continue drifting southeast of us. There will still be clouds and showers Tuesday but not as much rain. The storm system will continue to affect our weather Wednesday, but in a much lesser way. Clouds will hold tight but there will only be a few, lingering light showers.

Clouds will be diminishing late this week and with the help of more sunshine, daytime temperatures will rebound to the 70s starting Friday. A much warmer weekend is ahead of us with highs nearing 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.