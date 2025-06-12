Occasional rain chances through the weekend with temperatures near or above average

An active weather pattern will deliver multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures expected to hover around or above average for June.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day on Thursday. A strong thunderstorm or two is possible during the late afternoon and evening with hail and gusty winds as the main threat.

A frontal boundary is expected to lift north through the area Thursday night through Friday leading to the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rains have shifted north and will likely setup across portions of Central Minnesota.

In all, rain amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ are likely for much of the Weather First area. Locally higher amounts are possible where any thunderstorms develop and repeat over the same areas. Portions of North and Northeast Iowa may see 1.00″ to 2.00″ or more.

Multiple systems will push through the region over the weekend into next week leading to several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, but there will be plenty of dry time. Expect the timing of each round to be narrowed down as each day approaches.

Temperatures are expected to be in the middle-to-upper- 70s from Thursday through Sunday. A few lower 80s are possible for some. Next week is looking warmer with highs most days near or in the lower 80s with night lows in the 60s.