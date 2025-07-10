Occasional rain chances rest of the week into Saturday before quieting down

An active weather pattern will deliver chances for occasional shower and thunderstorms into Saturday morning with quiet weather thereafter through the rest of the weekend.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday morning to around lunchtime with additional scattered thunderstorms possible later in the afternoon and evening. If there’s any clearing of the clouds to allow daytime instability to develop, a strong thunderstorm or two are possible.

A boundary is expected to layout somewhere across or near the area Thursday night through Friday. There is still uncertainty on where this be located as will be dependent on Thursday morning and afternoon thunderstorms. A few stronger thunderstorms are also possible on Friday.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Friday night into Saturday morning delivering another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Each round has the capability to produce locally heavy rainfall. Total rain amounts will vary greatly with some place picking up as little as 0.50″ while others may see 2.00″ or more especially if thunderstorms repeat over the same areas.

Temperatures will hover around the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday along with fairly high humidity. Once the cold front passes Saturday morning, cooler and less humid air is expected with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with high temperatures back into the lower 80s.