Occasional light snow, flurries this weekend

A couple of systems will track through the region this weekend leading to the chance of light snow or flurries at times.

Light snow or flurries are possible on Friday night especially near and north of Highway 14.

A cold front will approach on Saturday afternoon into Saturday night which will spark some light snow showers. The front will clear the area by Sunday morning.

Minor accumulations are possible with most areas picking up a coating to around a 0.5″. It won’t be much, but could be enough to produce some slick spots on area roads.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on Saturday and colder upper 20s for Sunday.