Occasional chances for rain through the weekend

An active weather pattern will grip the entire Weather First area through the weekend with multiple chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

The system that brought the showers and thunderstorms on the Fourth of July will slowly meander across the area on Friday leading to scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms on and off through the day. It’ll be mainly cloudy and noticeably cooler with high temperatures near or in the low-to-mid 70s.

Another system will move in over the weekend leading to periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning on Saturday afternoon and lasting through the day on Sunday. There will be lots of dry time as the weekend will not be a total washout.

High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will generally be in the mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on and off through the middle of next week with high temperatures remaining in the 70s.