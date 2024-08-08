NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in Worth County on Monday

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday confirmed three tornadoes briefly touched down in Worth County on Monday evening.

The NWS said all three were rated EFU, which means there was no visible damage, and that the tornadoes were confirmed by trained weather spotters and by using high resolution satellite imagery.

One of the tornadoes touched down in open cropland for about one minute just east of Silver Lake, while the other two touched down in the far eastern part of the county. One touching down in an open field just east of Vine Ave. and the other making a looping path over open cropland near Warbler Ave.

No injuries were reported.