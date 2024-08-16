Numerous showers, few thunderstorms likely Friday

A low pressure system tracking southeast over the Upper Midwest will bring clouds along with showers and a few thunderstorms to the Weather First area on Friday.

Showers will be on and off throughout the day. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible especially during the peak heating of the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low.

Any showers or thunderstorms are expected to come to end Friday evening.

The showers and clouds will keep temperatures below average for this time of year as high temperatures will generally be in the low-to-mid 70s. A few upper 70s are possible for areas that see less rain and a bit more sunshine.

Humidity will be noticeable as dew point temperatures will mainly be in the 60s.

There will be a bit of a breeze at times with a northwest-to-west wind gusting up to 25 MPH throughout the day.