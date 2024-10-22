Numbers show October and the fall season as some of the driest on record

It’s been hard-pressed to get rain across the Weather First area this fall as it and the month of October so far is some of the driest on record, according to data.

The Meteorological Fall season which began on September 1st, has produced just 0.78″ of rain through October 21st, at the Rochester International Airport (RST) This ranks as the fourth driest start to a fall on record, which data goes back to the 1880s. The only other drier fall seasons were 1952 (0.63″), 1953 (0.52″) and 1975 (0.38″). Meteorological Fall ends on November 30.

October is also one of the driest on record with RST logging just 0.01″ of rain through the 21st. This is tied with 1952 (0.01″) as the driest on record.

The dry weather has led to increased drought conditions across the Weather First area. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions cover all of southeast Minnesota and north Iowa with a sliver of severe drought conditions in northeast Iowa.

The good news is, rain is looking like late in the day and evening on Thursday as a cold front slides through. Rain amounts are expected to be light, but anything is better than nothing at this point.