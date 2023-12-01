November wrap-up and December preview

The month of November is in the books and it turned out to be warmer and drier than average for Rochester.

The average temperature was 36.2° which was 2.6° above the normal 33.6° for the twenty year period of 1991-2020. The warmest day was on November 16 when the high temperature was 67°. The coldest low temperature was 0° on November 28.

It was also the fourth driest November on record with just 0.11″ of precipitation measured at the Rochester International Airport (RST). The month finished 1.69″ below normal.

The month also recorded 0.7″ of snow which was 3.8″ below normal.

Now, it’s full swing into December which is the snowiest month of the year. On average, a little more than a foot of snow can be expected.

The average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 34° and by months end it is 24°. Meanwhile, the average low temperature goes from 19° to 9°.

The month also averages around 1.28″ of total precipitation.

The winter solstice begins on Thursday, December 21 at 9:27 p.m.