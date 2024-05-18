Not quite as warm Sunday with rain arriving to start the week

The weekend got off to a sizzling start as temperatures climbed well into the 80s leading to midsummer feel across the Weather First area.

Sunday won’t be quite as warm thanks to a cold front that passed through the area on Saturday afternoon, but it’ll still be plenty warm with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s.

A storm system will begin to organize in the central plains and begin to head in our direction.

There is chance of a late day or evening shower, however the best chance will come late evening and through the night into Monday morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

A few showers or thunderstorms may linger into Monday afternoon with another storm system moving in on Tuesday leading to more showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is possible along with the chance of a few stronger thunderstorms although the higher threat for severe weather at this point looks to be further south into portions of northeast and eastern Iowa.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday morning with the rest of the week looking dry.